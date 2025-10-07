Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / IndiGo issues travel advisory as heavy rain causes flight delays in Delhi

InidiGo urged the passengers to check their flight status on the IndiGo app or website before departing for the airport.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for passengers due to heavy rainfall in the national capital.
 
"There’s a heavy downpour over Delhi at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. If you’re travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual," the airline said.
 
It further urged the passengers to check their flight status on the IndiGo app or website before departing for the airport.
 
Delhi experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow and orange alert for several areas.
 
 
The IMD warned that moderate showers, accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning at speeds of 30-40 km/h, are expected across the city and the National Capital Region (NCR).
 
In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the city's primary weather station, Safdarjung, recorded 12.6 mm of rainfall, while the Palam and Ridge stations received 11 mm and 11.7 mm, respectively, according to the IMD.

Topics : IndiGo Airlines Rainfall monsoon rainfall Delhi BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

