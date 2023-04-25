close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Industrialists see investment opportunity in J&K post abrogation of Art 370

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that J&K is emerging as a vibrant, fastest growing and most attractive investment destination

Press Trust of India Jammu
Manoj Sinha

Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that J&K is emerging as a vibrant, fastest growing and most attractive investment destination and renowned companies from across the country and abroad are looking forward to investing in the Union Territory.

Sinha shared key initiatives of J&K administration to facilitate the MSMEs in the Union Territory at the two-day Laghu Udyog Bharati's North Zone MSME conclave and investors' meet here.

"Today, the world is recognizing the all-round transformation taking place in Jammu and Kashmir. Renowned companies from across the country and abroad are looking forward to investing here", he said.

Speaking at the same event, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal asked potential investors to take advantage of the business-friendly environment developed for the industries.

"After abrogation of Article 370, a lot of people (investors) came here. In this investors' summit, several have shown their interests. It will create a good atmosphere," Meghwal said.

Several industrialists also maintained that there is change in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of article 370.

Also Read

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

J&K L-G lays foundation stone of 1st direct foreign investment project

Jammu-Kashmir's LG Manoj Sinha condoles loss of lives in Kathua mishap

No security problem for Bharat Jodo Yatra: JK governor Manoj Sinha

SATVIR soldiers on: 6 decades into service, goats that serve Indian Army

NIA raids several places in Bihar as part of crackdown on govt-banned PFI

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

Karnataka will be afflicted with riots if Cong comes to power: Amit Shah

Google moves Delhi HC against single-judge order on its new billing policy

"After abrogation of Article 370, people have found a way here (for undertaking investments, setting up of trade and industry units in J&K). If government policies are appropriate, industries would come here.

"They will be successful too. People would get employment on a large scale. People have seen a path towards this opportunity into J&K now, which was closed for years," Nagpur-based Industrialist Sheshi Bushan Vaid told PTI.

Echoing similar sentiments, another businessman Vijay Singh said, "we are getting the land and will set up a unit here. Article 370 was creating insecurity among people from trade and industry in terms of doing business here. Now it is a better situation".

J&K Lughu Udyog Bharati President Parveen Gupta Pargal told PTI that the conference will carry a message through these investors to the entire country about investment opportunities, benefits and also about new industrial policy here.

Since the launch of Udyam Registration portal in 2020, two lakh Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) units have been registered in J&K. As many as 38,000 MSME are run by women, LG said.

"In the last financial year, 18,000 women-owned enterprises were provided assistance of more than Rs 500 crore under the credit guarantee scheme", he said.

LG said that Under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), an unprecedented 21,640 manufacturing and service units were established in 2021-22.

"As many as 42 industrial estates will be set up in Jammu Kashmir in the next few years and out of these 34 industrial estates will be focused on MSMEs", noted the Lt Governor.

LG said that the work done for industrial development of J&K is clearly visible. In the last two years, Jammu Kashmir has received 5,372 investment proposals worth Rs 70,000 crore. Proposals worth Rs 24,000 crore from more than 1,800 companies have been approved.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir investment opportunities Manoj Sinha

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Hyundai Motor bolsters US presence with $5 billion EV battery venture

electric vehicles, electric car
3 min read

NIA raids several places in Bihar as part of crackdown on govt-banned PFI

Photo: ANI/Twitter
3 min read

Karnataka will be afflicted with riots if Cong comes to power: Amit Shah

Photo: PTI
1 min read

Google moves Delhi HC against single-judge order on its new billing policy

Google, alphabet
4 min read

Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final, Suryakumar, Kuldeep dropped

BCCI, Logo
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

Can India realise its demographic dividend & outperform an ageing China?

India, India population
5 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read
Premium

Summer is here: The heat is on as states face climate calamities

summer
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon