Soldiers today allowed to take decisions immediately, says MoS Defence OK
Business Standard

No security problem for Bharat Jodo Yatra: JK governor Manoj Sinha

The march entered Kashmir on Thursday and will culminate with a rally in Srinagar on January 30

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during a public meeting at the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra | PTI photo

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said all necessary security arrangements have been made for the Jammu and Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The march entered Kashmir on Thursday and will culminate with a rally in Srinagar on January 30.

There will be no problem from the security point of view for the yatra. All security arrangements have been made, Sinha told reporters after laying the foundation stone of a mega housing project for Kashmir migrant employees under PM package at Zewan, 12 km from here.

The march started from Kanyakumari on September 7.

On the eviction drive launched by the union territory administration, the LG said ordinary and poor people do not need to fear it.

Action is being taken against influential people who misused their positions and violated the rules to occupy large tracts of lands, he added.

On the housing project for Kashmiri migrant employees, he said the administration is trying to resolve the difficulties being faced by them.

Last time we had started efforts for making accommodation for Kashmiri migrants in Bandipora and Baramulla. The maximum number of Kashmir migrant employees is in Srinagar. So today we have started a mega housing project for them in Srinagar. The chief engineer has said the project (930 flats) will be completed by December this year, Sinha said.

The LG said the administration was sensitive to the genuine issues of the Kashmiri migrant employees and trying to resolve their problems, whether in Kashmir or in Jammu.

The administration has been in touch with them and we are solving their genuine problems. There was a time when the posts used to be vacant but now all posts have been filled. Earlier, land was not available for housing but now work has started at all places. Twelve hundred flats will be ready soon and 1,800 flats will be ready by end of the December, he added.

He said from the security point of view, the administration, in consultation with the police, has posted these employees at appropriate places.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 13:48 IST

