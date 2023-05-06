close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

INS Magar decommissioned after 36 years service to the country

As a precursor to the decommissioning, various outreach activities were conducted by the ship including a blood donation camp in collaboration with Indian Medical Association, Kochi on February 16

Press Trust of India Kochi
INS Magar

INS Magar

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

INS Magar, the oldest landing ship of the Indian Navy was decommissioned on Saturday after a prestigious service to the country for 36 years.

The ship, commanded by Cdr Hemant V Salunkhe, was decommissioned at a sunset ceremony held at the Naval Base here.

The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command (SNC), Vice Admiral, M A Hampiholi, who had helmed the ship from 2005-06, was the Chief Guest for the ceremony, Navy said.

The ship's timeline and a special postage cover was also released during the ceremony which was witnessed by dignitaries including senior personnel from the Armed forces, veterans and civil administration.

Prior to the decommissioning ceremony, a "Barakhana" (wherein naval personnel enjoyed a special meal together) was organised by the ship in honour of erstwhile Commanding Officers, Officers and veterans who had served onboard the ship, Navy said in the release.

INS Magar was launched on November 16, 1984 by Meera Tahiliani and commissioned on July 18, 1987 at Garden Reach Shipyard and Engineers Limited, Kolkata by late Admiral R H Tahiliani, Navy said.

Also Read

Naval Vessel Tarini on return passage to India after expedition

US-France competition heats up for fighter jets to deck INS Vikrant

Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy's special ops

Top brass of Defence Forces pay homage at National War Memorial on Navy Day

Republic Day 2024: Only females to be part of marching contingents, bands

Congress looted money of even farmers: PM Modi during rally in Karnataka

Girls outperform boys in Andhra Pradesh SSC exams, 72% pass in total

Andhra Pradesh govt opens helpline to evacuate students from Manipur

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to travel to Odisha, meet Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday

"During her service, she participated in numerous operations, amphibious exercises and humanitarian missions and operations including Samudra Setu wherein more than 4,000 Indian nationals were repatriated from various corners of the world, during the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.

The ship was also instrumental in evacuation of over 1,300 survivors post Tsunami in 2004 and had been part of several joint military exercises with the Indian Army. In 2018, the vessel was converted into a training ship and joined the First Training Squadron at Kochi.

As a precursor to the decommissioning, various outreach activities were conducted by the ship including a blood donation camp in collaboration with Indian Medical Association, Kochi on February 16.

A cycle expedition was conducted from Kochi to Trivandrum from February 22 to 27 boosting jointmanship and synergy with 91 Infantry Brigade. Twenty sea warriors of the ship undertook a bike expedition from Pune to Kochi from March 27 to April 8 fostering a spirit of camaraderie with its affiliated Army Unit, the Bombay Sappers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy Indian Naval power Naval Warship

First Published: May 06 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

OECD CPI falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to drop

inflation
3 min read

Andhra Pradesh govt opens helpline to evacuate students from Manipur

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
2 min read

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to travel to Odisha, meet Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday

Nitish Kumar
1 min read

Streaming of court proceedings has flipside, judges need to be trained: CJI

Chandrachud
3 min read

Delhi records 113 fresh Covid cases, three deaths, positivity rate of 14.3%

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

Manipur CM N Biren Singh convenes all-party meeting in violence-hit state

Biren Singh
2 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read

Homosexuality a disorder, will grow if same-sex marriage legalised: Survey

LGBTQ
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon