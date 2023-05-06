close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Andhra Pradesh govt opens helpline to evacuate students from Manipur

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people

Press Trust of India Amaravati
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday opened a helpline and a control room at AP Bhavan in Delhi for coordinating the evacuation of state students stuck in violence-hit Manipur.

The helpline numbers are 011-23384016 and 011-23387089.

"We are in constant touch with Manipur government and local administration to ensure all help," said the State government in a statement and shared six more helpline numbers from the northeastern state.

Manipur officials contacts include Michael Achom, IRS (8399882392), Rehanuddin Choudhury, joint secretary (Home, 9436034077), Peter Salam, joint secretary (Home, 7005257760) and Charanjeet Singh, joint secretary (Home, 8794475406).

Others include Mayengbam Veto Singh, deputy secretary (Home, 8730931414) and S Rudranarayan Singh, DSP (Home, 7085517602).

"Parents of the wards who are in Manipur may communicate with helpline numbers to their children along with details of helpline established at AP Bhavan, New Delhi," the statement added.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Meghalaya govt issues helpline for their students studying in Manipur

Northeastern Railway cancels all Manipur-bound trains following violence

Telangana Police sets up emergency helpline for people stranded in Manipur

Govt releases SOP for child helpline 1098, to have a 24*7 control room

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to travel to Odisha, meet Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday

Streaming of court proceedings has flipside, judges need to be trained: CJI

Delhi records 113 fresh Covid cases, three deaths, positivity rate of 14.3%

Centre denies flights' request to evacuate Mizoram residents from Manipur

NESO urges Centre to help in evacuating people stranded in Manipur

Students are also free to contact officials in Imphal or AP Bhavan for any kind of assistance.

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people.

The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Manipur Indians evacuated

First Published: May 06 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Centre denies flights' request to evacuate Mizoram residents from Manipur

Manipur violence
1 min read

NESO urges Centre to help in evacuating people stranded in Manipur

Manipur Protests
1 min read

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold nationwide protests in support of wrestlers

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, farmers protests, farmers union, bharat bandh
2 min read

Himachal govt to rebrand State Handicrafts Corporation as 'Him-Craft': CM

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh
2 min read

Telangana government to airlift its students from violence-hit Manipur

Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide struck the Tupul railway construction camp, in Noney on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read
Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

Manipur CM N Biren Singh convenes all-party meeting in violence-hit state

Biren Singh
2 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon