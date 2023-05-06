close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Girls outperform boys in Andhra Pradesh SSC exams, 72% pass in total

The pass percentage of girls is 6.1 per cent higher than boys. As many as 933 schools logged 100 per cent pass percentage while 38 registered zero pass percentage

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Representative Image (ANI)

Representative Image (ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Girls outperformed boys in Andhra Pradesh's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examinations with an overall pass percentage of 72 per cent recorded in the state.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced the SSC results for academic year 2022-23 on Saturday that saw more than six lakh students appearing for it.

Out of the total number of students who graduated, 69.2 per cent of boys cleared the examination, compared to 75.3 per cent girls, according to a state government release on Saturday.

The pass percentage of girls is 6.1 per cent higher than boys. As many as 933 schools logged 100 per cent pass percentage while 38 registered zero pass percentage.

Among the districts, Parvathipuram Manyam secured the top pass percentage of 87.4 per cent while Nandyala witnessed the lowest at 60.3 per cent.

Also Read

AP SSC 2023 exam starts today: Check exam dates, instructions, and more

SSC CGL 2023 application process ends today; All you need to know

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket

After Mumbai, Backstreet Boys set to perform in Gurugram's Airia Mall today

SSC CGL admit card: Application window opens, here's how to check status

Andhra Pradesh govt opens helpline to evacuate students from Manipur

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to travel to Odisha, meet Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday

Streaming of court proceedings has flipside, judges need to be trained: CJI

Delhi records 113 fresh Covid cases, three deaths, positivity rate of 14.3%

Centre denies flights' request to evacuate Mizoram residents from Manipur

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SSC exam Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government

First Published: May 06 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Centre denies flights' request to evacuate Mizoram residents from Manipur

Manipur violence
1 min read

NESO urges Centre to help in evacuating people stranded in Manipur

Manipur Protests
1 min read

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold nationwide protests in support of wrestlers

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, farmers protests, farmers union, bharat bandh
2 min read

Himachal govt to rebrand State Handicrafts Corporation as 'Him-Craft': CM

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh
2 min read

Telangana government to airlift its students from violence-hit Manipur

Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide struck the Tupul railway construction camp, in Noney on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read
Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

Manipur CM N Biren Singh convenes all-party meeting in violence-hit state

Biren Singh
2 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon