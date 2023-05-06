Girls outperform boys in Andhra Pradesh SSC exams, 72% pass in total

Girls outperformed boys in Andhra Pradesh's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examinations with an overall pass percentage of 72 per cent recorded in the state.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced the SSC results for academic year 2022-23 on Saturday that saw more than six lakh students appearing for it.

Out of the total number of students who graduated, 69.2 per cent of boys cleared the examination, compared to 75.3 per cent girls, according to a state government release on Saturday.

The pass percentage of girls is 6.1 per cent higher than boys. As many as 933 schools logged 100 per cent pass percentage while 38 registered zero pass percentage.

Among the districts, Parvathipuram Manyam secured the top pass percentage of 87.4 per cent while Nandyala witnessed the lowest at 60.3 per cent.

Also Read AP SSC 2023 exam starts today: Check exam dates, instructions, and more SSC CGL 2023 application process ends today; All you need to know SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket After Mumbai, Backstreet Boys set to perform in Gurugram's Airia Mall today SSC CGL admit card: Application window opens, here's how to check status Andhra Pradesh govt opens helpline to evacuate students from Manipur Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to travel to Odisha, meet Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday Streaming of court proceedings has flipside, judges need to be trained: CJI Delhi records 113 fresh Covid cases, three deaths, positivity rate of 14.3% Centre denies flights' request to evacuate Mizoram residents from Manipur