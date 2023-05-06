Congress looted money of even farmers: PM Modi during rally in Karnataka

Lashing out at the grand old party in the predominantly agrarian constituency of Haveri in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Congress even looted the money of farmers when it was in power.

Speaking at a rally, PM Modi said that the BJP would form the government with an absolute majority. He told the people that every single vote would decide the future of Karnataka.

He said that the people have confidence in the 'Double Engine' government of the BJP, adding the Congress did not do anything for rail, road or drinking water.

Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, other senior party leaders and the party candidates in Haveri and Dharwad districts were present on the stage along with the Prime Minister.

PM Modi said that the people of Haveri should not forget about the money that the Congress had looted during its regime at the Centre and in the state.

He said that the Central government was buying urea at Rs 50 per kg from the international market and selling it at Rs 5 to the farmers.

PM Modi said that this was the commitment of the BJP to the people of the country and the states.

He said the Central government was transferring money to the farmers' accounts directly as subsidy money. He estimated that the farmers of Haveri district would have received an amount of around Rs 450 crore from the Central government.

PM Modi said that the Congress has always contested elections with the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' but has never done anything to uplift people from poverty.

He said that his government has introduced several programmes for poor people, and did not want anyone to sleep without food and hence was providing free ration.

He said that there is a health insurance of Rs 5 lakh that would help poor people to get treatment for their ailments and, added that the government is providing homes under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

The Prime Minister said this was social justice for all the poor and added that this was real secularism and said that for the poor there is no caste, creed or religion.

PM Modi said that this is the meaning of 'Sab ka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Kalyan'.

The Prime Minister said that the economy of the country reached the fifth position globally, and when the Congress government was in power, it was ranked 10th.

He said that if the people vote for BJP in Karnataka, the state will become number 1 and if Karnataka becomes number 1, then the country will become the third largest economy in the world.

--IANS

aal/pgh