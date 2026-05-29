Intel, Odisha, 3D Glass Solutions sign MoU for $3.3 bn substrate facility

Intel will support the project with technology know-how and process expertise, the government said in a press note.

The proposed project, likely to come up over the next five to six years, is expected to generate 1,800 direct high-skill jobs and will focus on advanced packaging glass-core substrates, high-density interconnect substrates, and associated semiconductor technologies.

The MoU aligns with the government's vision to develop the entire semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The tripartite agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Anu Garg, chief secretary of Odisha; Vishal Kumar Dev, additional chief secretary, Electronics and IT, Odisha; and Lip-Bu Tan, Intel chief executive officer (CEO), while Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw joined virtually.

The glass substrate initiative goes beyond semiconductor manufacturing, as it is about creating a future in which Odisha becomes a globally competitive destination for advanced technologies, innovation, AI infrastructure, data centres and digital transformation, the state’s chief minister, Majhi, said.

“Our vision is to build a vibrant ecosystem that creates world-class opportunities, attracts leading global technology companies and firmly places Odisha on the global semiconductor map, besides strengthening India’s technological self-reliance,” he said.

Officials said the project can trigger the emergence of a broader semiconductor ecosystem comprising upstream suppliers of speciality chemicals, advanced materials, capital equipment and glass substrates, as well as downstream electronics and system integration industries.

Babu Mandava, CEO of 3D Glass Solutions, said the proposed project has the potential to establish India as a key global hub for advanced glass substrates and semiconductor packaging, supporting high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and next-generation electronics.

Naga Chandrasekaran, executive vice-president and general manager of Intel Foundry, said the collaboration with 3DGS will help explore a new opportunity in Odisha. “As a pioneer in glass-core substrate technology, we are excited about the potential of this collaboration to accelerate the commercialisation of next-generation advanced packaging solutions globally,” he said.

In August last year, 3DGS received the government’s approval to set up a vertically integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit in the state capital under the ₹76,000-crore India Semiconductor Mission. The overall planned capacity of this unit will be 69,600 glass panel substrates, 50 million assembled units, and 13,200 3DHI (3D Heterogeneous Integration) modules per annum.

The products manufactured at this unit have applications in the defence, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, radio-frequency, automotive, photonics and co-packaged optics sectors.