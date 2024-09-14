Business Standard
Interviews for jobs in Israel to start from next week in Pune: Fadnavis

Nearly 10,000 construction workers are going to be recruited from India as per a memorandum of understanding signed with Israel

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

The interviews will start from September 17 and go on till 25. | File Photo: PTI

Interviews for the job of construction worker in Israel will be conducted at Aundh Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Pune from September 17, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.
Nearly 10,000 construction workers are going to be recruited from India as per a memorandum of understanding signed with Israel, he said in a post on X.
 
"The interviews of some 9,000 candidates are scheduled to start at Aundh based ITI.....The interviews will start from September 17 and go on till 25," he added.
 
 

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

