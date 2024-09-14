Business Standard
Place culture at the heart of global development: India at Brics meet

In his statement, the culture secretary reiterated India's commitment to harnessing the power of culture for sustainable development and global cooperation

India also stressed the importance of creative industries, innovation and job creation.

New Delhi
Sep 14 2024

A top official of India's culture ministry has emphasised the need to place culture at the heart of global development strategies and use it as a tool for empowerment, inclusion and mutual understanding.
Union Culture Secretary Arunish Chawla said this during the 9th Brics Culture Ministers' Meeting in St Petersburg, Russia, the ministry said on Saturday.
In his statement, the culture secretary reiterated India's commitment to harnessing the power of culture for sustainable development and global cooperation.
This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of convergence between cultural creativity, commerce and collaboration for building an equal, sustainable and inclusive world, the ministry said in a statement.
 
During the key meeting in St Petersburg, Chawla "emphasised the need to place culture at the heart of global development strategies, to use it as a tool for empowerment, inclusion and mutual understanding".
Continuing with its stance in G20 while chairing the influential bloc in 2023, India advocated for recognising culture as a standalone goal in the post-2030 global development agenda, highlighting its transformative potential in driving economic growth, social inclusion and sustainable development, the ministry said.

"This is in sync with India's own cultural renaissance efforts, aimed at preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage while fostering innovation and creativity," it added.
India also stressed the importance of creative industries, innovation and job creation, emphasising the need for the Brics (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) countries to "leverage their collective cultural strengths to drive economic growth and social development".
The promotion of people-to-people exchanges, grassroots-level cultural diplomacy and education were also highlighted as key areas of focus for India's cultural cooperation agenda, the culture ministry said.
The four-member Indian delegation for the Brics culture ministers' meeting and International United Cultures Forum was led by Chawla.
"By prioritising culture, India aims to strengthen Brics nations' collective response to global challenges, promote mutual understanding and respect, and create a more inclusive and culturally-resonant global community," the statement said.
This vision is in line with the Brics' spirit of cooperation and mutual support, and India's leadership in cultural diplomacy is expected to play a significant role in shaping the grouping's cultural agenda in the years to come, it added.

Topics : BRICS India Sustainable Development

Sep 14 2024

