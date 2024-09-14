Business Standard
Around 400,000 cases disposed of at National Lok Adalat in Haryana

The National Lok Adalat was organised in all 22 districts and 34 sub-divisions of Haryana through the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) by way of constituting 167 benches

More than 4.50 lakh cases were referred to the Lok Adalat benches for settlement by way of mutual consent.

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Around 4 lakh cases, including those of matrimonial disputes and motor accident claims, were disposed of during the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday in Haryana.
Under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA) organised the 3rd National Lok Adalat.
The National Lok Adalat was organised in all 22 districts and 34 sub-divisions of Haryana through the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) by way of constituting 167 benches for both pre-litigation and pending court cases, according to an official statement.
More than 4.50 lakh cases were referred to the Lok Adalat benches for settlement by way of mutual consent.
 
The purpose of holding National Lok Adalat is to provide a platform for litigants to settle their disputes amicably without any delay, while the award of Lok Adalat is final and there is a provision for refund of court fees in case of settlement in Lok Adalat.
Surya Partap Singh, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Member Secretary, HALSA informed that around 4 lakh cases were disposed of, said the statement.

In Karnal, a case of marital discord came up at the Lok Adalat.
A couple married for over a decade had been embroiled in a conflict, leading to the husband filing for divorce, according to an official release.
During the initial discussions, it was evident that both were emotionally exhausted. The bench encouraged them to reflect on their shared history, their children, and the potential for reconciliation. The couple decided to withdraw their divorce petition, said the statement.
In Faridabad, a vegetable seller appeared before the bench. He had been left without work due to injuries sustained in the accident. However, without concrete evidence, his chances of receiving compensation from the insurance company seemed slim, said the statement.
District and Sessions judge Sandeep Garg played a crucial role, enlisting the help of an orthopaedic surgeon, who assessed the applicant's disability on the spot.
After some negotiation and persuasion by the court, the insurance advocate conceded and agreed to provide Rs 3.40 lakh as compensation, according to the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Haryana Lok Adalats National Lok Adalat

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

