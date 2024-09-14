'Promotes social harmony': President Murmu greets citizens on Onam eve

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Onam and said the "festival of prosperity" encourages all to promote social harmony.

This festival of joy and enthusiasm is celebrated to mark the harvesting of crops, she said.

"It is also an occasion to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Kerala. On this occasion we also express our deep gratitude to the farmers, who work tirelessly to feed our nation. This festival of prosperity also encourages us to promote social harmony," Murmu said in her message on the eve of Onam.