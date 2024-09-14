Business Standard
Home / India News / 'Promotes social harmony': President Murmu greets citizens on Onam eve

'Promotes social harmony': President Murmu greets citizens on Onam eve

"May the peace and unity of the country continue to be strengthened and we work together for making India a developed nation," she said

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

This festival of joy and enthusiasm is celebrated to mark the harvesting of crops, she said. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Onam and said the "festival of prosperity" encourages all to promote social harmony.
This festival of joy and enthusiasm is celebrated to mark the harvesting of crops, she said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"It is also an occasion to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Kerala. On this occasion we also express our deep gratitude to the farmers, who work tirelessly to feed our nation. This festival of prosperity also encourages us to promote social harmony," Murmu said in her message on the eve of Onam.
 
"May the peace and unity of the country continue to be strengthened and we work together for making India a developed nation," she said.
The President extended warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens, "especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala living in India and abroad", on Onam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UAE flag

Unique 600kg-floral Onam tribute honours UAE's spirit of generosity

Happy Onam 2024

Onam 2024: Date, History, and Significance of Kerala's Biggest Festival

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presents the State Budget 2024-25 during the Kerala Assembly session | Photo: PTI

Onam gift: Kerala govt announces two-month pension for 6.2 mn beneficiaries

Happy Onam 2024

Happy Onam 2024: Top 50 wishes, messages, and quotes to share today

LIVE: Blast at Central Kolkata amid protests injures one; police probe incident

LIVE: Blast at Central Kolkata amid protests injures one; police probe incident

Topics : Onam President of India Prosperous India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon