Friday, August 22, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IPS officer Satish Golcha takes charge as 26th Delhi Police commissioner

IPS officer Satish Golcha takes charge as 26th Delhi Police commissioner

Golcha, a 1992-batch officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, assumed charge at the Delhi Police Headquarters

Satish Golcha

Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha on Friday took charge as the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police. (Image: X/@airnewsalerts)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha on Friday took charge as the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police, succeeding S B K Singh, who held the post for just 21 days.

Golcha, a 1992-batch officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, assumed charge at the Delhi Police Headquarters here.

The home ministry issued the appointment order on Thursday. It came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at her Civil Lines office on Wednesday.

Officials, however, clarified that the posting was unrelated to the attack.

Golcha, who will serve till April 2027, is known for his no-nonsense approach and played a decisive role as special commissioner of police (law and order) during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

 

His predecessor, S B K Singh, a 1988-batch officer, is believed to have had the shortest tenure as Delhi Police chief, having taken over on August 1 following the retirement of Sanjay Arora.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IMD Weather update 2025

Weather update 2025: IMD issues orange alert in Tamil Nadu, others states

Mumbai rain, rainfall, traffic

Maharashtra govt's crackdown on cab firms surcharging fares amid heavy rain

Swraj Paul

NRI industrialist Swraj Paul passes away in London at 94

Fastag

NHAI to pay toll operators for revenue loss due to FASTag Annual Passes

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog, Dog Shelter

Dogs to be released in same area after sterlisation: SC modifies order

Topics : Delhi Police Indian Police Service Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon