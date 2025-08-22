NRI industrialist Swraj Paul passes away in London at 94

Prominent NRI industrialist and philanthropist Lord Swraj Paul died in London on Thursday evening at the age of 94. The UK-based Caparo Group founder had been unwell and was recently hospitalised, passing away in the presence of his family.
A regular in the annual Sunday Times Rich List, this year he was ranked 81st with an estimated wealth of GBP 2 billion, largely derived from the steel and engineering multinational Caparo Group.
Headquartered in London, Caparo operates internationally from over 40 sites, with operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East. His son, Akash Paul, is Chairman of Caparo India and Director of the Caparo Group.
PM Modi condoles Swraj Paul's demise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of Paul. In a post on X, Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Swraj Paul Ji. His contributions to industry, philanthropy and public service in the UK, and his unwavering support for closer ties with India will always be remembered."
He added, "I fondly recall our many interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."