MEA advises Indians against travelling to Iran amid widespread protests

iran protest

Image Credit: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday advised Indians against travelling to Iran amid ongoing anti-Khamenei protests, which began late last year.  
 
In a statement, the Ministry said, "In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice."
 

