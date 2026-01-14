MEA advises Indians against travelling to Iran amid widespread protests
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday advised Indians against travelling to Iran amid ongoing anti-Khamenei protests, which began late last year.
In a statement, the Ministry said, "In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice."
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 3:54 PM IST