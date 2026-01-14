7 early warning signs of glaucoma every adult above 40 should know

Glaucoma is often called the silent thief of sight because it damages vision so gradually that many people remain unaware of the disease until permanent loss has already occurred. It is a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve, most commonly due to raised pressure inside the eye and is one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness worldwide.

“Glaucoma slowly and quietly causes damage to the optic nerve,” says Dr Niteen Dedhia, Medical Director, Ojas Maxivision Eye Hospitals. Changes in eye pressure, blood flow and nerve fibres occur over time, while the brain often compensates for the loss. As a result, symptoms go unnoticed, and by the time vision loss becomes apparent, the damage is usually permanent. Recognising early warning signs can help protect vision from irreversible damage.

1. Gradual loss of side vision

One of the earliest changes in glaucoma is damage to peripheral vision. “Glaucoma starts by damaging the peripheral vision but doesn’t affect the centre (front) vision,” explains Dr Dedhia. People may find it harder to notice objects coming from the side or may bump into things more often. Because central vision remains clear, these changes are frequently dismissed as normal ageing.

2. Difficulty seeing in low light

Struggling to adjust to darkness or feeling unusually uncomfortable in dimly lit rooms can be an early signal. Reduced contrast sensitivity, where objects appear less sharp or defined, may also develop, making night-time navigation and driving more challenging.

3. Trouble driving at night

If headlights from oncoming vehicles appear overly dazzling, halos form around lights, or night driving feels increasingly stressful, it could be more than just tired eyes. Glaucoma-related changes can reduce contrast sensitivity and make it harder to cope with glare, especially in low-light conditions.

4. Eye pressure or unusual discomfort

In the most common form, open-angle glaucoma, symptoms are often painless or limited to a mild sense of pressure or heaviness in the eyes. Some people may notice a dull ache after prolonged screen time or reading that improves with rest. As this can feel like routine eye strain, it is frequently ignored, yet it may indicate subtle increases in eye pressure that require professional evaluation.

5. Dark spots or missing patches in vision

Seeing sudden dark spots, shadows or blank areas, particularly in side-vision, should prompt immediate eye screening. These blind spots may develop slowly or appear abruptly and could signal optic nerve damage.

6. Frequent headaches with eye strain

Recurring headaches, especially when accompanied by eye strain or blurred vision, should not be ignored. While headaches can have many causes, when linked with vision changes, they may signal rising eye pressure or early glaucoma changes, says Dr Dedhia.

7. Persistent redness or eye irritation

Occasional eye redness can have many harmless causes, but redness that persists or is accompanied by discomfort should not be overlooked. When linked with vision changes or eye pain, it may signal underlying eye pressure problems and needs prompt assessment by an eye specialist.

Who is more at risk?

Adults aged 40 and above, as the risk of glaucoma increases with age even without noticeable symptoms

People with a family history of glaucoma, as the condition often runs in families

Individuals with diabetes or high blood pressure, which can affect blood flow to the optic nerve

Those with consistently high eye pressure, detected during routine eye exams

People with a history of eye injury or eye surgery

Long-term users of steroid medications, including eye drops, tablets or inhalers

Experts recommend that adults over 40 undergo a comprehensive eye examination at least once a year. Those with risk factors may need screening twice a year to catch early damage before vision loss sets in.

Early action protects vision

“Early intervention to control eye pressure can slow or stop further vision loss,” says Dr Dedhia. Managing diabetes, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol, and sticking to regular follow-ups are crucial for long-term eye health.

Glaucoma may be silent, but its consequences are not. Recognising early warning signs and acting promptly can make the difference between preserving sight and losing it forever.