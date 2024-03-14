Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ISIS module case accused robbed shop in Satara, used money for bombs: ATS

All three were earlier in the custody of the National Investigation Agency which had busted alleged modules of terror organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the country

arrest

Photo: Pexels (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Three persons arrested in an ISIS module case last year had allegedly robbed the owner of a saree shop in Satara and used the money to buy materials for bomb-making, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said on Wednesday.
All three were earlier in the custody of the National Investigation Agency which had busted alleged modules of terror organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the country. The ATS took custody of Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam Shafiujma Khan, Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from the central agency and produced them before a special ATS court here on Wednesday.

The court remanded them in ATS custody till March 21. While Yunus and his associate Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan were nabbed while attempting a vehicle theft in Kothrud area of Pune on July 18, 2023, Shahnawaz Alam escaped but was later arrested by Delhi Police.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Barodawala was arrested by the NIA when it took over the probe. "Our probe revealed that during their stay in Pune's Kondhwa area, Yunus amd Shahnawaz Alam had on April 8, 2023, robbed a saree shop owner at gunpoint in Satara (in western Maharashtra) and made away with Rs 1 lakh. The two and Barodawala purchased materials needed for bomb-making with this money," said an ATS source. The ATS booked them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on terror-related charges. Further probe was on, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

Pune ISIS module exposed: Highly educated accused use code words, drones

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests ISIS terrorist from Chhattisgarh's Durg

The Body Shop ends US operations; to close Canadian stores amid bankruptcy

Disadvantaged sections biggest beneficiaries of govt schemes: PM Modi

States denuded of power to levy tax on minerals by virtue of MMDR: SC told

Will allow Kerala to borrow Rs 5,000 cr as exceptional measure: Govt to SC

UCC Bill passed by Uttarakhand gets President's assent, becomes law

Have shared electoral bonds details with ECI: SBI tells Supreme Court

Topics : ISIS terrorists ISIS terrorist attacks cross border terrorism Terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon