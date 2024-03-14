ISIS module case accused robbed shop in Satara, used money for bombs: ATS

Three persons arrested in an ISIS module case last year had allegedly robbed the owner of a saree shop in Satara and used the money to buy materials for bomb-making, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said on Wednesday.

All three were earlier in the custody of the National Investigation Agency which had busted alleged modules of terror organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the country. The ATS took custody of Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam Shafiujma Khan, Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from the central agency and produced them before a special ATS court here on Wednesday.



The court remanded them in ATS custody till March 21. While Yunus and his associate Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan were nabbed while attempting a vehicle theft in Kothrud area of Pune on July 18, 2023, Shahnawaz Alam escaped but was later arrested by Delhi Police.

Barodawala was arrested by the NIA when it took over the probe. "Our probe revealed that during their stay in Pune's Kondhwa area, Yunus amd Shahnawaz Alam had on April 8, 2023, robbed a saree shop owner at gunpoint in Satara (in western Maharashtra) and made away with Rs 1 lakh. The two and Barodawala purchased materials needed for bomb-making with this money," said an ATS source. The ATS booked them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on terror-related charges. Further probe was on, he added.