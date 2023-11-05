close
EAM meets Wangchuk, affirms India's support for Bhutan's sustainable growth

The Bhutan King's visit to India would foster the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, Ministry of External Affaira (MEA) said

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

EAM Jaishankar recieves Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in New Delhi

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk and affirmed India's support for the vision of sustainable transformation of Bhutan on Friday.
During their meeting, the Bhutanese King also shared his experience of visiting Assam.
Taking to X, EAM shared about the meeting saying, "Privilege to call on His Majesty, the King of Bhutan shortly after his arrival in New Delhi. Pleased to hear about the experience of his first visit to Assam. India supports the vision of sustainable transformation of Bhutan under His Majesty's guidance."
The Bhutan King, who is on an official visit to India, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and was warmly received by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
The Bhutan King's visit to India would foster the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, Ministry of External Affaira (MEA) said.
"His Majesty the King of Bhutan warmly received by EAM @DrSJaishankar upon his arrival in New Delhi. His Majesty is on an official visit to India. The visit will further strengthen close bonds of friendship and cooperation with a valued partner," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on X.
According to the MEA, the Bhutan King will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Notably, the Bhutan King on Friday began his 8-day India-visit from Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the Bhutan Royal at the Guwahati airport.
During his arrival in Assam, Wnagchuck was accompanied by senior officials of the royal government of Bhutan.
He began his Assam tour with a visit to the reverred Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati.

Topics : India-Bhutan Bhutanese economy Bhutan S Jaishankar

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

