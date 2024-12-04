Business Standard
Home / India News / Isro's PSLV-C59 to launch Proba-3 mission: Date, time, where to watch

Isro's PSLV-C59 to launch Proba-3 mission: Date, time, where to watch

Isro's PSLV-C59 will launch ESA's Proba-3 mission on December 4, 2024. Find out the launch time, location, and how to watch it live

Isro, Proba-3 mission

Image: X@isro

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is set to launch the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 mission aboard its PSLV-C59 launch vehicle. Facilitated by Isro’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), this mission is poised to mark a milestone in space science and technology.
 

When and where is the Proba-3 mission launch happening?

 
The Proba-3 mission is scheduled for December 4, 2024, and will launch from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
 
Liftoff is set for 4:08 pm IST. Space enthusiasts can witness the event live either in person or online. Isro has opened registrations for the public to view the launch from its Sriharikota viewing gallery.
 
 
For those unable to attend, Isro will provide live streaming of the launch on its official website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms.
 

What is Proba-3?

 
The Proba-3 mission, led by ESA, is designed to study the Sun’s corona—the hottest and outermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere. This mission introduces precision formation flying technology, making it the first of its kind globally.
 
ESA describes it as a game-changing mission: “A pair of satellites will fly together, maintaining a fixed configuration as a ‘large rigid structure’ in space to prove formation flying technologies and rendezvous experiments.”

More From This Section

Sukhbir Singh Badal shot at

Shots fired at Sukhbir Badal during penance at Golden Temple, attacker held

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Amid 'no entry' for visitors, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to visit Sambhal today

Sukhbir Badal at Golden temple

LIVE news: Man fires at SAD Leader Sukhbir Badal outside Golden Temple, nabbed

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi's average AQI remains 'poor' while a few areas improve to 'moderate'

Pappu Yadav, Pappu

Bihar MP Pappu Yadav's 'aide' threatened him posing as Bishnoi gang member

 

Mission highlights

 
Twin spacecraft: Two satellites will operate as a team, meticulously designed and integrated for the mission.
 
Solar coronagraph: Together, the satellites will form a coronagraph 150 meters long, providing an unprecedented view of the Sun’s faint corona, even closer to the solar rim.
 
Orbit details: The spacecraft will be placed in a highly elliptical orbit ranging from 600 km to 60,000 km from Earth.
 

Proba-3 mission objectives and scientific significance

 
The Proba-3 mission blends cutting-edge technology with profound scientific goals:
 
Solar observation: Capture detailed and continuous views of the Sun’s faint corona to enhance our understanding of solar activity and its impact on space weather.
 
Precision formation flying: Demonstrate the ability of satellites to maintain a precise 150-meter separation while operating as a unified structure.
 
Technological breakthroughs: Test advanced metrology sensors, control algorithms, and mission control methodologies.
 
Orbital laboratory: Provide a platform to validate rendezvous and proximity operation technologies in space.
 
As Isro explains on its website: “The two satellites will adopt a fixed configuration in space, 150 meters apart, aligned with the Sun so that the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC) blocks out the solar disk for the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC). This alignment enables groundbreaking scientific observations of the corona.”

Also Read

Proba 3 mission, Isro

Isro to launch ESA's Proba-3 mission satellites from Sriharikota today

PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission

Isro to launch Proba-3 mission satellites on December 4 from Sriharikota

PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission

Countdown begins for Isro's commercial mission for European Space Agency

SpaceX Satellite Launch

India must become self-reliant in space data needs: IN-SPACe chief Goenka

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Embrace challenges, transform every crisis into opportunity: Piyush Goyal

Topics : ISRO Indian Space Research Organisation European Space Agency Isro’s PSLV Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon