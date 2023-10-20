close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Isro's test flight for Gaganyaan mission on Saturday. All details here

Like with all Isro launches, the Gaganyaan test flight too will take off from the agency's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota

Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission 1 (TV-D1)

The launch vehicle for the Gaganyaan TV-D1 Test Flight at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota (Photo: Twitter/@Isro)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

Hero Moto, SpiceJet, AEL, TVS Motor among top 10 stocks to watch on Friday

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

PM flags off RRTS train from UP, says similar services will be in Raj soon

Tamil Nadu court extends Senthil Balaji's judicial custody till Nov 6

Three Indians secure medals at Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior C'ships

No violation of int'l norms in asking Canada to withdraw diplomats: India

Top 5 government schemes for startups in India to support entrepreneurs

Topics : ISRO Isro manned mission isro launch Indian Space Research Organisation Gaganyaan mission BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon