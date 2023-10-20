close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Tamil Nadu court extends Senthil Balaji's judicial custody till Nov 6

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during the previous AIADMK regime

Only 9% people approach police, 74% prefer out of court settlement

After his arrest, he was hospitalised and underwent a bypass surgery

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A sessions court here on Friday extended Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till November 6, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Puzhal Central Prison, extended his judicial custody till November 6.
Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during the previous AIADMK regime.
After his arrest, he was hospitalised and underwent a bypass surgery. Later, the ED took him into its custody for interrogation and following that he was remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Puzhal jail here. His remand is being periodically extended by the court.
In the meanwhile, the ED had on August 12 filed a charge sheet, running to 3,000 pages against Balaji. The Madras High Court had on October 19 dismissed the bail petition filed by Balaji. His earlier bail applications were dismissed twice by the principal sessions court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, arrested by ED on Wednesday?

PMLA case: SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order

DMK regime asks Guv Ravi to give nod to prosecute former AIADMK ministers

TN minister Balaji's plea in money laundering case to be heard on Friday

SC reserves verdict on pleas of Senthil Balaji, wife against his arrest

Three Indians secure medals at Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior C'ships

No violation of int'l norms in asking Canada to withdraw diplomats: India

Top 5 government schemes for startups in India to support entrepreneurs

OBCs decoded: How backward classes in India were categorised and recognised

Low-pressure system in Arabian Sea to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

Topics : AIADMK Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK LIVE SCOREHindustan Zinc Q2 resultHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon