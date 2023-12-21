Sensex (    %)
                        
Volume IconTMS Ep590: Telecom Bill 2023, India's space sector, bond market, Bhashini

Has the new telecom bill let OTT off the hook? Did 2023 launch India's space sector into a higher orbit? How should bond market investors prepare for 2024? What is Bhashini? All answers here

Team TMS
TMS

Dec 21 2023
After over 138 years, the government is rewriting India’s telecommunication laws. Interestingly, the Bill text doesn’t have OTT in the definition of telecom services. But, the way it defines telecommunication opens the possibility of its later inclusion. 

Telecom Bill will indeed be one of the hallmarks of this year. Well, this year also took India to the Moon. With the remarkable success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the country's capabilities in space exploration and technology shone bright this year. And with the introduction of the New Space Policy 2023, and an increase in public-private partnership in the space sector, India’s vision of dominating the higher orbits appears well set to take off.  Find out the country’s evolving landscape of space exploration.

For India’s bond markets, 2023 was quite a bumpy year. Surging US yields and a volatile inflation trajectory kept investors on the edge. But the much-anticipated rate pauses have provided relief to investors. Find out the outlook for bonds next year and how investors should position themselves in fixed-income assets.

Whether it is trading in financial markets or a banking transaction, artificial intelligence is soon going to make your experience even better and enjoyable. It is also helping us bridge the language barrier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently used language AI tool ‘Bhashini’ to communicate with his Tamil audience. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Topics :telecom sectorIndia space missionBond marketslanguage barrier in India

Dec 21 2023

