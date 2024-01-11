Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

It is the paramount responsibility of the administration to ensure the safety of people and dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.
Addressing the Abhinandan Samaroh organised by the All Minority Employees Association of Kashmir here, Sinha also said that peace and development have brought a qualitative change in people's lives and standard of living.
Terrorism is breathing its last breath and "we will finish the terror ecosystem soon," he asserted.
"The prime task is to ensure the security of vulnerable people and break the backbone of conflict profiteers and the ecosystem of terrorism. All efforts will be firmly made in this direction," Lt Governor Sinha said.
He also said that to achieve these, people also need to play their role.
"Whatever I say in Kashmir, I reiterate it in Jammu," he said.
Rejecting any political aspirations, Sinha said, "I have nothing to do with politics nor any intention to contest elections."

"But I will not leave Jammu and Kashmir till I ensure holding elections here. Until then, I will not succumb under any pressure and will aid underprivileged people and empower them," the Lt Governor said.
Sinha said the administration is sensitive to the needs and aspirations of every section of society. "Our aim is to fulfil the dreams of the common people and provide new heights of success to people's aspirations. Every person needs to be empowered to contribute to a developed India", he said.

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

