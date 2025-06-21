Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 12:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Air India flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai cancelled due to technical snag

Air India flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai cancelled due to technical snag

After boarding, a technical snag was noticed following which the passengers were deplaned and accommodated in another Air India flight

Air India

AI 2534 to Mumbai was cancelled due to technical reasons. | Representational

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 12:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Mumbai-bound Air India flight from Hyderabad with 92 passengers on board was grounded and subsequently cancelled on Friday due to a technical glitch, airport sources said.

After boarding, a technical snag was noticed following which the passengers were deplaned and accommodated in another Air India flight, they said.

"AI 2534 to Mumbai was cancelled due to technical reasons," the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumPraveen Kumar, managing director (MD), Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCC)

DFCC eyes 40% growth in cargo with same number of trains: MD Praveen Kumar

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra clears ₹28,546 cr investments; Adani Group to spend ₹18,910 cr

PremiumEnforcement Directorate

Summonses issued to Saluja's lawyers cause unrest among legal fraternity

petrol pump, fuel

No fuel in Delhi for old vehicles registered anywhere in India from July 1

Droupadi Murmu

Presidential Estate in Doon Valley opens to public as eco-heritage hub

Topics : Mumbai Air India Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 12:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon