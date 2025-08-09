Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J-K's Anantnag gets first freight train as USBRL Banihal-Katra route opens

J-K's Anantnag gets first freight train as USBRL Banihal-Katra route opens

This landmark event marks the operational debut of the newly commissioned Banihal-Sangaldan-Reasi-Katra section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project

freight train JK

The USBRL project has made substantial socio-economic contributions to the region, with employment generation being a significant aspect of its impact. | Photo: X@AshwiniVaishnaw

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a historic milestone for Kashmir's transportation network, Northern Railways will witness the arrival of the first loaded freight train at Anantnag Railway Station.
 
This landmark event marks the operational debut of the newly commissioned Banihal-Sangaldan-Reasi-Katra section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.
 
With this development, the Kashmir rail network is now seamlessly integrated with the Indian Railways freight corridor, enabling the direct movement of goods from across the country into the Valley.
 
This development is set to boost economic activity by creating new trade opportunities, reducing transportation costs for businesses and essential commodities, ensuring year-round supply delivery despite weather challenges, and strengthening regional connectivity within the national rail framework. 
 

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Who pressured PM to stop Operation Sindoor: Congress after IAF revelation

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to Kakori martyrs on 100th anniversary of revolt

John Bolton, former US NSA

Bolton warns Trump's tariffs risk pushing India closer to Russia, China

PM Modi

Sanskrit is a timeless source of knowledge: PM Modi on World Sanskrit Day

donald trump

Trump again claims helping 'settle' tensions between India, Pakistan

 
Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project of total length 272 Km has been recently commissioned. USBRL project covers the districts of Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam and Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir.
 
The USBRL project is one of the most difficult new railway line projects undertaken in the country post-independence. The terrain passes through young Himalayas, which are full of geological surprises and numerous problems. In this project, Railway has made the world's highest Railway Bridge over Chenab river in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir. The iconic Chenab Bridge is 1315 m long having an arch span of 467 m and height of 359 m above river bed. Indian Railway's first cable-stayed bridge has been constructed over Anji Khad in this project. Its bridge deck is 331m above the river bed level and height of its Main pylon is 193m. 
 
The USBRL project has made substantial socio-economic contributions to the region, with employment generation being a significant aspect of its impact. The project has generated more than 5 Cr. man-days of employment. Another crucial facet of the USBRL Project's socio-economic development efforts has been the construction of over 215 km of approach roads, which include construction of a tunnel and 320 small bridges. This road network has helped the local population in improvement of their connectivity with other areas and also improvement in socio-economic states.
 
In accordance with international norms, adequate safety provisions have been kept in the USBRL project. All tunnels having length more than 2 Km have been provided with mechanical ventilation systems to ensure air quality. Firefighting systems comprising fire hydrants and fire extinguishers have been provided to promptly address and contain potential fire incidents in all the tunnels. Further, to ensure the safety of passengers, escape tunnels have also been made where the length of the tunnel is more than 3 Km. A total of 66 Km escape tunnels have been made in this project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rh kar, protests, kolkata protests, weast bengal

Police 'assault' RG Kar victim's mother, lathicharge protesters in Bengal

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Pothole-free roads, metro boost: Shinde outlines MahaYuti's Mumbai plan

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces ₹5 lakh aid for Dharali disaster victims

Indian Railways

Festival bonanza: Railways offers 20% rebate on confirmed return tickets

RG Kar case: Protestors reach Howrah's Santragachi, try to breach barricade

RG Kar case: Protestors reach Howrah's Santragachi, try to breach barricade

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian Railway Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon