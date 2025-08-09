Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to Kakori martyrs on 100th anniversary of revolt

PM Modi pays tribute to Kakori martyrs on 100th anniversary of revolt

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Ram Prasad Bismil, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Asfaqullah Khan and other freedom fighters involved in the historic event

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Reiterating the resolve to build a prosperous India, PM Modi added,

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered the freedom fighters involved in the Kakori train conspiracy on its 100th anniversary, highlighting how the freedom fighters' courage showed the resentment among people against colonial rule.
 
"They were angry at the manner in which people's money was being used to further colonial exploitation. Their valour will always be remembered by the people of India," the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X.
 
Reiterating the resolve to build a prosperous India, PM Modi added, "We will keep working to fulfil their dreams for a strong and prosperous India."
 
Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Ram Prasad Bismil, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Asfaqullah Khan and other freedom fighters involved in the historic event.
 
 
Shah stated that the freedom fighters ignited the "torch of revolution" against the "British looting" and shook the foundation of the British Empire by robbing the train with the aim of giving the nation's wealth back to its people.

Also Read

Shaheed Udham Singh

Punjab announces public holiday on July 31 on Udham Singh's martyrdom

PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighters Tilak, Azad on birth anniversary

PRATAP: A Defiant Newspaper

Pratap: The 'conscience of India' and a chronicle of press freedompremium

Sebi

Sebi scraps transaction charges for MF distributors, effective immediately

India Oman

India, Oman free trade agreement likely to be announced soon, says official

 
In a post on X, HM Shah said, "The 'Kakori Train Action' is a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism in the Indian freedom struggle. On August 9, 1925, brave heroes like Ram Prasad Bismil Ji, Chandra Shekhar Azad Ji, and Ashfaqulla Khan Ji ignited the torch of revolution against British looting, shaking the foundations of the British Empire."
 
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also paid tribute to the freedom fighters involved in the event.
 
CM Sharma stated that the contributions of the freedom fighters will forever inspire the spirit of patriotism in future generations.
 
The Kakori Train Action or Kakori Conspiracy was a train robbery that took place at Kakori, a village near Lucknow, on 9 August 1925 during the Indian Independence Movement against the British colonial rule.
 
The robbery was organised by the Hindustan Republican Association, and more than 40 persons were arrested in this incident. They were finally sentenced to death by the British government, and severe punishments were also given to those people who helped with the incident.
 
The main purpose of the robbery was to protest against the heavy tax that was collected from the Indians and use the money to fund the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) rather than leaving it with the Britishers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rh kar, protests, kolkata protests, weast bengal

Police 'assault' RG Kar victim's mother, lathicharge protesters in Bengal

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Pothole-free roads, metro boost: Shinde outlines MahaYuti's Mumbai plan

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces ₹5 lakh aid for Dharali disaster victims

John Bolton, former US NSA

Bolton warns Trump's tariffs risk pushing India closer to Russia, China

Indian Railways

Festival bonanza: Railways offers 20% rebate on confirmed return tickets

Topics : Narendra Modi Freedom fighters Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon