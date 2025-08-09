Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bolton warns Trump's tariffs risk pushing India closer to Russia, China

Bolton warns Trump's tariffs risk pushing India closer to Russia, China

Trump's leniency on the Chinese, and heavy-handed tariffs on India, jeopardise decades of American efforts to bring India away from Russia and China, said Bolton

John Bolton, former US NSA

Bolton, who also served as the US ambassador to the UN, said the tariffs had produced “the worst outcome” for Washington. Photo: ANI Twitter

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former United States National Security Adviser John Bolton has warned that President Donald Trump’s softer approach toward China, combined with steep tariffs on India, could undo decades of American efforts to draw New Delhi away from Moscow and Beijing.
 
Taking to his X account, Bolton wrote, “Trump’s leniency on the Chinese, and heavy-handed tariffs on India, jeopardise decades of American efforts to bring India away from Russia and China.”

Why tariffs could have the ‘worst outcome’

Speaking to CNN, Bolton, who also served as the US ambassador to the UN, said the tariffs had produced “the worst outcome” for Washington, as India reacted “very negatively,” particularly after noting that China had been spared similar measures. He warned that the tariff aimed at hurting Russia risks drawing India closer to both Russia and China. 
 
 
While Washington appeared to be pursuing a deal with Beijing by softening its stance, New Delhi faced higher tariff rates and tighter measures. Trump recently imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India, along with another 25 per cent penalty for buying oil from Russia. This disparity, Bolton said, undermined US strategic interests.

Also Read

us tariffs

Misjudging a presidency: How overconfidence about Trump era turned to angerpremium

gold

US gold bar tariffs spark market turmoil and price surge in New York

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock market close highlights: Sensex gains 812 pts from low, snaps 2-day losing run; NSDL zooms 20%

Stock market

Stock market highlights: Sensex ends 166 pts lower; Auto, Realty dip post RBI policy; PSBs gain

Textiles

Gokaldas Exports tanks 15% in 2 days; what's making the Street nervous?

Modi looks to strengthen ties with Russia and China

Bolton’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As reported earlier by Business Standard, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the partnership between their countries.
 
“Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin,” PM Modi posted on X on Friday. “We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.” Modi has also invited Putin to visit India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
 
Later this month, Modi will travel to China for the first time in seven years to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. As reported previously by Business Standard, a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit is being planned.

More From This Section

Indian Railways

Festival bonanza: Railways offers 20% rebate on confirmed return tickets

RG Kar case: Protestors reach Howrah's Santragachi, try to breach barricade

RG Kar case: Protestors reach Howrah's Santragachi, try to breach barricade

PM Modi

Sanskrit is a timeless source of knowledge: PM Modi on World Sanskrit Day

airport, tourists, passengers

6 in 10 flyers report baggage weight errors on airline scales: Survey

Supreme Court

State Bar Councils, BCI cannot charge 'optional' fee from new lawyers: SC

Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin US tariff John Bolton Trade war Xi Jinping Trade exports US on India trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon