J&K announces Rs 560 cr project to create a robust market ecosystem

Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced a Rs 560-crore project under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) to strengthen the existing market infrastructure and create a robust market ecosystem to boost the region's economy and benefit farmers.

The project aims to improve the terms of trade (ToT) in favour of farmers, improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the market ecosystem, and minimize value loss while maximizing societal welfare.

"Jammu and Kashmir government announces Rs 560 crore investment in agriculture and allied sectors under HADP to strengthen the market ecosystem and benefit farmers and consumers", Additional chief secretary Agriculture production department, Atal Dulloo told PTI.

Jammu & Kashmir is implementing this project under the programme that aims to strengthen the existing market infrastructure and create a robust market ecosystem that caters to the needs of all stakeholders, he said.

The agriculture and allied sectors in the Union Territory are poised for significant growth, thanks to technological advancements and extension programmes. "These interventions, incentivized through various schemes and projects, have already led to improvements in the quality and quantity of produce".

"However, the challenge remains in integrating smallholder produce with market systems that are both effective and transparent. This will ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their goods while consumers get good value for their money", Dulloo said.

The official said that the project will create a robust marketing ecosystem including market reforms, infrastructure development, institutional and capacity building, branding, digital marketing, and market research information systems. "The project aims to achieve its objectives through an investment of Rs 560 Crore, which will be spread over a period of five years", he said.

Dulloo expressed confidence that this project will bring about significant improvements in agriculture and allied sectors in Jammu & Kashmir, providing a boost to the region's economy and benefitting farmers and consumers alike.

He said that the proposed activities or areas of intervention will strengthen the existing agricultural marketing system in Jammu & Kashmir, bringing long-term dividends across stakeholders, particularly farmer-producers. The proposed project in Jammu & Kashmir aims to achieve significant growth in agriculture and allied sectors through various activities.

"The market reforms include the implementation of an open auction system, a single license for trading in all mandies, and the institutionalization of post-harvest infrastructure with the eNAM network. Infrastructure development will involve converting mandies into value chain parks, creating new mandies, and installing composting units. Institutional building and capacity development will focus on the formation of Niche Product Marketing FPOs", he said.

Dulloo said that branding activities will include the creation of two Agriculture Branding Centers, mapping of existing branding practices, farmers and FPO brand building training and workshops, and integration of branded niche products with the tourism and hotel industry. Lastly, rural business and service hubs will be established in production areas.

The Directorate of Horticulture, Planning & Marketing will be responsible for the on-ground implementation of the project and will serve as the nodal agency for providing unified licensing to potential traders.

Private entrepreneurs will be responsible for the development of infrastructure, including CA stores, grading lines, mini cold stores, reefer vans, and pick-up vans. "The Directorate of Horticulture, Planning & Marketing will establish composting units at potential mandies, and also create new mandies in collaboration with the respective District Administrations", Dulloo said.

He said that the promotion and support of institutional building and capacity development of Niche Product Marketing FPOs will be done in collaboration with allied departments and Agriculture Universities of the UT.

"The project will also include the identification, capacity building, and promotion of Rural Business & Service Hubs (RBSHs) across all districts of J&K. A dedicated Market Intelligence Cell will be established at SKUAST-K in collaboration with concerned departments", he said.