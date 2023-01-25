JUST IN
United Spirits Q3 net declines 27% to Rs 214 cr, income dips to Rs 6,631 cr
Strides Pharma reports Q3 net loss of Rs 82 cr, revenue rises to Rs 865 cr
Colgate-Palmolive Q3 results: Net profit down 3.6% to Rs 243 crore
Macrotech Developers Q3 net rises to Rs 404 cr, income dips to Rs 1,902 cr
PNB Housing Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 43% at Rs 269 crore
J&J forecasts strong profit, beats Wall Street estimates on pharma boost
Pidilite posts surprise fall in Q3 net on higher input costs, weak demand
SBI Card Q3 net up 32% YoY to Rs 509 cr on strong interest income
TVS Motor Q3 net up 28% to Rs 304 cr; EV sales surge 80% to 29,000 units
HDFC AMC's Q3 profit up 3% to Rs 369 cr, revenue rises 1.8% to Rs 560 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Cipla Q3 net profit rises 7% to Rs 808 cr on accout of robust sales

Drug major Cipla on Wednesday reported a 7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 808 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022, aided by robust sales

Topics
Cipla | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cipla

Drug major Cipla on Wednesday reported a 7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 808 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022, aided by robust sales.

The Mumbai-based drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 757 crore for the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Its total revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,810 crore for the third quarter compared to Rs 5,479 in the year-ago period, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,311 crore against Rs 2,176 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Shares of the company were trading 2.73 per cent down at Rs 1,032.50 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cipla

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 15:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.