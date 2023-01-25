Cipla Q3 net profit rises 7% to Rs 808 cr on accout of robust sales

Drug major on Wednesday reported a 7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 808 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022, aided by robust sales.

The Mumbai-based drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 757 crore for the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Its total revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,810 crore for the third quarter compared to Rs 5,479 in the year-ago period, said in a regulatory filing.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,311 crore against Rs 2,176 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Shares of the company were trading 2.73 per cent down at Rs 1,032.50 apiece on the BSE.

