JUST IN
Implementation of some norms may perpetuate existing market dominance: CEA
Chhattisgarh GSDP to grow by 8% at constant prices: Economic Survey
India's wheat output dented by heatwave, could limit govt stock building
India's macro stability indicators to improve in FY24: Morgan Stanley
India looking to partner with Embraer, Sukhoi to make small jets locally
No proposal to increase sugar export quota from 6 mn tonnes: Food Secy
Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.16 trillion budget for FY24 in assembly
Free markets do not always create competitive environment, says CEA
Goa aims for 100% renewable energy usage across all sectors by 2050: CM
High temperature unlikely to damage wheat crops: Food Secy Sanjeev Chopra
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Implementation of some norms may perpetuate existing market dominance: CEA
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's forex reserves see a fall of $325 million to $560.94 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped $ 325 million to $ 560.942 billion as of February 24, making it the fourth consecutive week of decline in the kitty, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday

Topics
Forex reserves | Foreign exchange reserves | Economy of India

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

foreign inflows

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped USD 325 million to USD 560.942 billion as of February 24, making it the fourth consecutive week of decline in the kitty, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined USD 5.68 billion to USD 561.267 billion.

In October 2021, the forex kitty reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the reserves to defend the rupee

amid pressures due to various factors, mainly global developments.

For the week ended February 24, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased USD 166 million to USD 495.906 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased for the fourth week running and were down USD 66 million to USD 41.751 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also fell USD 80 million to USD 18.187 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down USD 12 million to USD 5.098 billion in the reporting week, as per the RBI data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Forex reserves

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 17:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.