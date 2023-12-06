Sensex (0.52%)
J-K bills to give justice to those deprived of rights for 70 years: Shah

Shah also lashed out at the Congress for talking about backward classes, saying that if any party has opposed backward classes and come in the way of their growth, it is the Congress

amit shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir brought by the government will give justice to those deprived of their rights for the last 70 years and asserted that reservation to the displaced people will give them a voice in the legislature.
Replying to a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, Shah said that had terrorism been tackled at the beginning without considering vote-bank politics, Kashmiri Pandits would not have had to leave Kashmir Valley.
He said one of the bills seeks to give representation in the assembly to those who had to leave Kashmir due to terrorism.
He said the bills were aimed at providing justice to the people who were deprived for the last 70 years.
Shah also lashed out at the Congress for talking about backward classes, saying that if any party has opposed backward classes and come in the way of their growth, it is the Congress.
He said Narendra Modi was born into a poor family and became the prime minister and he knows the pain of the backward classes and the poor.

Topics : Amit Shah Indian National Congress Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

