J&K L-G Manoj Sinha chairs high-level meeting on booting investment into UT

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss strategies to attract more investments into UT and proactively resolve all the issues with great synergies and to enhance ease of doing business to boost the economy.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor directed for setting up of a help desk of Industries and Commerce Department at the Divisional Commissioner's Office at Jammu and in 4 Deputy Commissioner's offices of Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Udhampur.

The meeting was attended by Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner Revenue; Dr Piyush Singla, Secretary Revenue Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Avny Lavasa, DC Jammu; Sachin Kumar Vaishy, DC Udhampur; Rakesh Minhas, DC Kathua; Abhishek Sharma, DC Samba; Anoo Malhotra, Director General, Industries and Commerce, Jammu; Smita Sethi, Secretary in Industries and Commerce Department; Shiv Kumar Gupta, Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority (JDA).

The Lt Governor said, "The prime objective of Jammu Kashmir Administration is to ensure a proactive and structural response to resolve all issues including change of land use and to enhance ease of doing business."

"Concerned officials must provide the necessary support, handholding of investors and help the investors getting all clearances in a time bound manner," the Lt Governor added.

