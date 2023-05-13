Win reflects people's faith in AAP: Raghav Chadha on Jalandhar LS bypoll

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday congratulated party candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku for inching towards victory in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Taking to his Twitter handle, AAP MP Chadha wrote, "AAP is back in the Lok Sabha! Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty's Sushil Kumar Rinku on winning the Jalandhar by-poll. Thank you, Jalandhar! Today's win reflects the strengthening of people's faith in @ArvindKejriwal 's leadership and @BhagwantMann 's pro-people governance".

Meanwhile, the local unit of the AAP burst crackers and distributed sweets in celebration of the latest trends.

Rinku has so far polled 3,02,097 votes, while Congress nominee Karamjit Kaur has secured 2,43,450 votes.

BJP nominee Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal was at the third spot, while Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who is also backed by the Mayawati-led BSP, was at the fourth third spot, the trends of 1:40 pm showed.

Atwal so far polled 1,34,706 votes and Sukhi 1,58,354 votes.

Also Read AAP names former Congress leader Rinku as candidate for Jalandhar LS bypoll Counting begins in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll amid tight security 54.7% voter turnout in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Election office Voting begins for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll in Punjab Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre Trial against Delhi L-G in abeyance to add to pendency of cases: Court 10 Kuki MLAs from NDA coalition ask Centre for separation from Manipur Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness India to wage diplomatic campaign to reclaim Koh-i-Noor from UK: Report AAP scores in Jalandhar, runs out of luck in Karnataka Assembly elections

The bypoll, voting for which was held on May 10, was necessitated following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary on January 14 this year following a cardiac arrest while taking part in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Nineteen candidates contested the bypoll, which recorded a voter turnout of 54.70 per cent. The turnout was well below the 63.04 per cent recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said his party "accept the mandate with humility".

"We thank the voters of #Jalandhar and accept the mandate with humility in the true democratic traditions of our party. We congratulate the winner Sushil Kumar Rinku & @AamAadmiParty and hope that they will live up to the voters' expectations," Badal tweeted.