J&K LG Sinha hands over land allotment orders to PMAY-G beneficiaries

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday handed over the land allotment orders to the landless beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G).'

The LG handed over the land allotment orders during the 'Swachh Bharat Diwas' Celebration event organized by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar.

LG Sinha also inaugurated the 'Cashless Panchayats', adoption of BHIM-UPI mode of transactions in Gram Panchayats of the Union Territory.

A total of 245 landless PMAY-G beneficiaries from across the J & K were identified for land allotment orders on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti today, said officials.

He also dedicated 13 Block Development Council buildings across J & K to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) representatives to mark the occasion.

In his address, the Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shaping a new destiny for Jammu and Kashmir, which has achieved a historic milestone of Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus under the 'Model' category.

He congratulated the Rural Development Department, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, and the citizens for achieving 100% cleanliness and Solid and liquid Waste Management in all 6,650 villages.

Door-to-door collection of waste has been initiated in all the Panchayats, segregation sheds have been established and a financial model has been developed to ensure sustainability of the waste collection mechanism, thereby converting waste to wealth, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor shared the efforts of the UT Administration to bring socio-economic transformation in the lives of the people living in villages.

"Growth in rural areas is fueling the socio-economic development of J & K UT. Our villages have come closer to the cities in terms of facilities, connectivity, and infrastructure," the Lt Governor said.

With a participatory approach, we have strengthened social and environmental security and created entrepreneurship opportunities at the grassroots level, he added.

He said the on-boarding of 4274 Gram Panchayats of J & K on Cashless Mode today is part of the government's endeavor to digitize the gram Panchayats and make them more transparent, accountable, and effective.

The Lt Governor commended the Directorate of Rural Sanitation for its novel initiative of 'Swachhata Bulletin' to monitor and share daily updates, and activities by districts in the spirit of 'Jan-Bhagidari' and encouraging the community members to share feedback and contribute to building "Swachh and Swasth J & K".

He directed the Rural Development Department to ensure the new system put in place in rural areas for sanitation remains dynamic, the new facilities developed in this journey are properly maintained, and the waste management system is continuously monitored.

He called for data analysis for day to day management of 'Swachh Gram' and other future requirements with the help of technology like Artificial Intelligence.

The Lt Governor felicitated the Deputy Commissioners of Ganderbal, Ramban, Srinagar, Budgam, and Kulgam, and 'Swachhata Champions' for their outstanding contribution to Swachhata campaigns and in achieving ODF Plus Model status.

Four booklets under SBM-G on Door-to-Door Waste Collection Guidelines, Legacy Waste Management Guidelines, Safe Sanitation Index, and Panchayat Sanitation Index were released, and Sarpanches of Cashless Panchayats were also felicitated on the occasion.