24 patients, including 12 newborns, die in Maharashtra hospital in a day

The dean of the govt hospital blamed staff shortage and said that some deaths took place due to unknown poisoning reasons

hospital, medical, medical tourism

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
Twenty-four deaths, including that of 12 infants, have been reported in the last 24 hours in a government hospital in Nanded, a top Maharashtra health official said on Monday.

"In the last 24 hours, 24 deaths have been reported at Nanded government Hospital and Medical College (GMCH). Out of these, 12 are infants who were referred here by some local private hospitals. The remaining deaths are of adults for various reasons," Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, Director, Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra, told PTI.
 
"A three-member expert committee from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) district has been formed with a mandate to submit a report by 1pm on Tuesday. I am personally visiting the hospital to review the situation," he informed.
 
Speaking on the issue, Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan said the dean of GMCH had told him about the 24 deaths.
 
"Of the 24 who have died, 6-7 are infants and some are pregnant women. Another 70 patients are critical. Some deaths have taken place due to some unknown poisoning reasons," he said quoting information from the hospital dean.
 
Chavan said the Eknath Shinde government must make arrangements for medical staff as well as funds for the Nanded GMCH on priority.
 

Chavan said the hospital has 500 beds but some 1,200 patients are admitted at present.
 
"It is natural that medical staff and doctors are overburdened due to such a large number of patients. I will speak to state deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar seeking his intervention for funds," Chavan said.
 
The dean has also said posts continue to remain vacant after the transfer of some nurses, while there is also a shortage of medical officers, the Congress leader claimed.
 
"I have suggested to the state government that they can take the help of private doctors. It is up to the state government to implement it or not," he added.
 
When asked if the Haffkine Institute has not supplied medicines to the hospital, he said he was unaware of such minute details.
Incidentally, in a 24-hour period between August 12 and 13, a total of 18 patients had died in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hopsital in Kalwa in Thane district, creating a furore across the state.
Topics : Maharashtra hospitals medical industry Government hospitals

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon