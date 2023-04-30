close

Collective efforts can eliminate cross-border narco-terrorism in J-K: Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed confidence that collective efforts will eliminate narco-terrorism unleashed by the neighbouring country in the Union Territory

Press Trust of India Jammu
Manoj Sinha

Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed confidence that collective efforts will eliminate narco-terrorism unleashed by "the neighbouring country" in the Union Territory.

Sinha was addressing a gathering before flagging off a marathon here to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" radio broadcast.

The Lt Governor also hosted a special programme to celebrate the programme at the Raj Bhawan here, terming it as a "historic moment" as hundreds of eminent personalities came together to listen to Modi's "wisdom and vision that is guiding India's developmental journey".

The marathon, organised by the Hindustan Scouts and Guides and the Dogra Kranti Dal, is one of 100 marathons scheduled throughout the day across the Union Territory to celebrate Modi's monthly radio broadcast.

"The 100 marathons across the Union Territory will also raise awareness and strengthen action and cooperation against drug abuse and trafficking," Sinha told the gathering before flagging off the marathon at the Balidan Stambh (War Memorial) here.

The Lt Governor said people from different walks of life have come together to fight the drugs menace.

"Today, the youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir have stood up against drug abuse. I am confident that our collective efforts will eliminate the narco-terrorism unleashed by the neighbouring country and lead the way for realising the goals of building a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha said, referring to Pakistan.

He said the prime minister has inspired the country's youth through "Mann ki Baat" to overcome challenges and set an ambitious goal in life.

"He has brought together youths from different backgrounds with the single dream of nation building. India's greatest strength is its unity in diversity," the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said Modi, through "Mann ki Baat", has inspired people to take pride in their heritage and acknowledge the remarkable contribution of scientists, teachers, litterateurs and artistes in raising India's stature in the world.

Speaking at the Raj Bhawan later, Sinha said "Mann ki Baat" is the voice of 140 crore countrymen.

"It echoes their aspirations, dreams, challenges, success, failure, resolve and the new beginning. 'Mann ki Baat' is deeply rooted in our spiritual and cultural traditions and its ideas and ideals," he said.

Sinha added that "Mann ki Baat", since the beginning of October 2014, has touched every section of society and influenced behavioural change to shape a new social revolution.

"'Mann ki Baat' is not only a powerful radio programme but also a source of inspiration to realise dreams and resolve of the society. Dialogue is the soul of democracy. The direct communication between a statesman and citizens ensures that the foundation of democracy is strong, participation of citizens in governance is ensured and their voice is at the centre of policies," he said.

On the occasion, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit organised special programmes across the Union Territory to facilitate people to listen to the broadcast on Sunday.

The programme was organised at 5,000 booths and was attended by lakhs of people, a party leader said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha cross border terrorism

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 3:19 PM IST

