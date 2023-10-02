Manipur tribal group threatens indefinite shutdown objecting arrests by CBI

Manipur's Kangpokpi-based tribal organisation, Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), on Monday threatened to launch an indefinite shutdown in the district if the Centre failed to immediately release all those arrested by central agencies over the last three days.

Condemning the arrest of four people by the CBI in connection with the killing of two Manipuri youths, COTU in a statement on Monday said, "The committee serves a 48-hour ultimatum to the Union home ministry to direct the central agencies to immediately release all the arrested tribals and initiate an investigation of Meitei criminals."



COTU's ultimatum came a day after Churachandpur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) announced an indefinite shutdown in the southern district of Manipur to protest the arrest of the four persons by the CBI and Seiminlun Gangte by the NIA.

COTU also denounced the arrest of Gangte and alleged that it is "a clear indication of partisan attitude on the part of the Union home ministry."



Gangte was arrested by the NIA in connection with "transnational conspiracy by Bangladesh and Myanmar-based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against the government of India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur" and the Kwakta car bomb blast in June which injured three.

COTU also demanded the arrest of people who looted arms and ammunition from police stations and strict punishment for those who had paraded two women naked in May.

In July, Manipur Police had arrested more than seven people for disrobing the two women and parading them naked.

On September 22, the NIA arrested one Moirangthem Anand Singh from Imphal in connection with a different case.

Singh, along with four others, was arrested by the Manipur Police for possession of weapons looted from the police armoury.

All five, however, were bailed out, but Singh was arrested by the NIA for his involvement in terror activities.

He was brought to Delhi and is facing due legal process, officials said.

With the situation in the state still tense, the state government has decided to keep all schools closed till October 5 or until further notice.

On September 26, the Manipur government had shut all schools in view of the prevailing law and order situation.