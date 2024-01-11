Sensex (    %)
                        
J-K: Narrow escape for PDP chief Mehbooba as vehicle meets with accident

Mufti, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries, an official said

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had a narrow escape on Thursday as her vehicle met with an accident at Sangam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The vehicle of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister collided with a civilian car at Sangam, a police official said.
Mufti, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries, the official said.
The PDP president went ahead with her scheduled visit.
A PDP spokesperson said Mufti was safe and did not suffer any injuries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

