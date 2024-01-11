Sensex (    %)
                        
Tremors in Delhi-NCR after magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Afghanistan

The epicentre of the magnitude 6.1 earthquake was near Afghanistan

Earthquake

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced earthquake tremors on Thursday afternoon after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan. The tremors were felt even in Pakistan.

The National Center for Seismology, the nodal agency of the Government of India for the monitoring of earthquake activity, stated the tremors had their epicentre in Afghanistan.

"Earthquake of magnitude:6.1, occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, lat: 36.48 & long: 70.45, depth: 220 km , location: Afghanistan," it wrote on X.


The tremors were also felt in Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and other parts of northern India.

According to reports by Pakistani media, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country. Tremors were also felt in Lahore, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities.

Last week, Quetta and its surrounding areas were jolted by an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale.
Topics : Delhi Earthquake earthquakes Afghanistan

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

