J-K's tableau showcases handicraft, saffron cultivation at Bharat Parv 2024

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has presented its tableau in 'Bharat Parv 2024' at Red Fort in New Delhi, encapsulating its developmental leaps and rich cultural tapestry with a focus on its handicraft industry and saffron cultivation.

The nine-day Bharat Parv, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, is being organised by the Ministry of Tourism from January 23-31.

As part of the event, seven Republic Day tableaux showcasing different cultural tropes from Karnataka, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir are on display at the fort's lawns.

The front section of the tableau presented by Jammu and Kashmir brought to life the legend of Raja Jambu Lochan with a poignant depiction of a tiger and a goat drinking water together, symbolising the harmonious inception of Jammu city, an official spokesperson said.

This scene also heralds the newly inaugurated Jambu Zoo, the first full-fledged zoo in the UT, a haven for wildlife set amidst lush natural landscapes, offering an immersive experience with diverse animal species, including lions, tigers, and peacocks, he added.

"A highlight of the tableau was the front trailer, showcasing the delicate papier-mch artistry of Kashmir, with a lifelike representation of a skilled lady artist at work. This age-old craft exemplifies the intricate cultural threads woven into the daily life of the region", the spokesperson said.

The tableau's midsection paid tribute to the 'Saffron Bowl of India' with vivid depictions of Kashmiri women in the saffron fields. The exhibits also celebrated Kashmir's saffron exports, which have garnered a coveted GI Tag, underscoring their unparalleled quality and the region's agricultural prowess, he said.

A scale model of Lal Chowk's iconic clock tower, an attraction for lakhs of visitors annually, graced the rear part of the tableau, signifying the region's progressive urban ethos, he added.

The tableau's sides were adorned with models of saffron flowers and scenes of artisans crafting Kashmiri carpets and elegant wooden products, a testament to the local craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit of the region, the official said.

During the past four years, Jammu and Kashmir has made strides in infrastructure development and digital transformation aimed at enhancing agriculture, urban and rural infrastructure, public aesthetics, ease of living and providing a clean, sustainable environment for its citizens, he added.

This tableau is a glimpse into Jammu and Kashmir's commitment to growth and the undying spirit of its people who are crafting a promising future while preserving the essence of our heritage," said Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Culture Department, UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bharat Parv 2024 has once again provided a platform for India's states and union territories to converge and celebrate their unique identities, Gupta said.

Bharat Parv is a prestigious national festival celebrated annually in New Delhi, in conjunction with India's Republic Day celebrations. The event showcases the cultural diversity of India through traditional cuisines, folk dances and music, arts & crafts and displays of tableaux from various states and union territories, promoting unity and national pride, he said.