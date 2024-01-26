Sensex (    %)
                        
Technology giant Foxconn's CEO Young Liu honoured with Padma Bhushan

The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Taiwanese technology giant Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), Young Liu, was honoured with the Padma Bhushan on Thursday

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu

Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

Foxconn is the world's largest electronics manufacturer and a leading global science and technology solutions provider.
As per Foxconn's official website, Liu is a recognised entrepreneur and innovator with over four decades of industry experience.
He has founded three companies-- a motherboard company in 1988 known as Young Micro Systems; a northbridge and southbridge IC design company in 1995 focused on the PC chipset and an ITE Tech and an ADSL IC design company, ITeX in 1997.
Liu earned an M.S. degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Southern California in 1986 and a B.S. degree in Electrophysics from Taiwan's National Chiao Tung University in 1978, as per Foxconn website.
Foxconn has rapidly expanded its presence in India by investing as part of its supply chain diversification from China in an evolved post-pandemic world order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

