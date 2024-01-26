Delhi Metro unveils train exclusively wrapped to celebrate Republic Day

Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal flags off special train from the Mandi House Metro Station

The Delhi Metro on Thursday unveiled a train exclusively wrapped to celebrate the 75th Republic Day, officials said.

The special train was flagged off from the Mandi House Metro Station on the Violet Line by Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Vikas Kumar.

In a post on X, the DMRC said, "A metro train specially wrapped to celebrate the 75th Republic Day was formally pressed into service today from Mandi House Metro station on the Violet Line in the presence of Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of Law and Justice, and DMRC MD Vikas Kumar."



The minister signed on the decorated train and also interacted with specially-abled children who were a part of the event, it said.

The Violet Line runs between Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Ballabhgarh in Haryana.

The DMRC on Wednesday facilitated a metro ride for 100 people from tribal communities representing every state and Union Territory of India, the statement said.

"They travelled from INA to Patel Chowk Metro Stations on the Yellow Line to get a firsthand experience of the world-class metro system followed by a visit to the metro museum at the Patel Chowk station," the statement said.

The tribal guests are invited every year by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as part of the Republic Day celebrations. The invitees subsequently meet the president and the prime minister besides witnessing the Republic Day parade in the national capital, the statement said.



