Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AIIMS, ICMR begin trial to evaluate 3 HPV tests to detect cervical cancer

Meanwhile, doctors have said that women over the age of 30 should get screened periodically for cervical cancer through HPV, Pap or VIA tests

AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 6:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

AIIMS-Delhi and the Indian Council of Medical Research have started a multi-centre trial to evaluate three indigenous human papillomavirus tests for detecting cervical cancer so that they meet international quality standards, a senior doctor said on Thursday.
The trial began on January 22 and aims to develop an accurate and affordable test which can be integrated into the National Cancer Screening Programme, Dr Neerja Bhatla, Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at AIIMS said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The present indigenous tests available have not yet been validated for conformity with international standards," she said.
The Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) test for cancer detection which has a risk of false positive is being used under the national programme currently and it is not accurate, Bhatla said.
To validate these tests, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) has collaborated with WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). The agency would be providing around 12,00 samples for testing, she said.
The three HPV tests will be conducted at three separate laboratories of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the National Institute of Cancer Prevention Research in Noida and the National Institute for Research in Reproductive and Child Health in Mumbai, she said.
Meanwhile, doctors have said that women over the age of 30 should get screened periodically for cervical cancer through HPV, Pap or VIA tests.
They also recommended that young girls should get the HPV vaccine preferably before the age of 15 years.

Also Read

AIIMS Delhi: Fire breaks out near emergency ward, all patients evacuated

Cervical cancer mortality rates drop, but experts stress need for vaccine

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: 10 quotes by India's second PM

Govt taking steps to increase organ donation in country: Mandaviya

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: History, importance, myths and more

Delhi Metro unveils train exclusively wrapped to celebrate Republic Day

PM Modi, French President Macron hold talks to boost bilateral ties

Tennis star Bopanna, squash player Chinappa shortlisted for Padma Shri

Venkaiah Naidu, Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi honoured with Padma Vibhushan

ED searches Essel Group companies in Religare Finvest money laundering case

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AIIMS Health Ministry Mansukh Lal Mandaviya ICMR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 6:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon