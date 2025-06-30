Monday, June 30, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Jabalpur airport in MP gets bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

An email threatening to blow up the airport was received on Sunday, following which the premises was evacuated and an investigation was launched

Immediately after getting the information, Anti-Terrorist Squad, dog squad, local police along with the Central Industrial Security Force started a search operation

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

The Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh received a bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax after a search of the premises, an official said on Monday.

The officials of the airport, located at Dumna in Jabalpur, informed that an email threatening to blow up the facility was received on Sunday, following which the premises was evacuated and an investigation launched, Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said.

"During the investigation, it was found that the mail was sent to 40 to 41 places simultaneously. It seems likely the work of some miscreant," he said.

Immediately after getting the information, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), dog squad, local police along with the Central Industrial Security Force started a search operation.

 

"But no such (suspicious) thing was found. After this, the flights were operated on time," the official said.

All security measures have been taken at the airport and the situation is normal now, he said.

Sharma said the task of finding the unidentified culprit has been assigned to the cyber cell.

"We are gathering all the information. The culprit will be nabbed soon and legal action will be taken," he said.

Based on a complaint by the airport officials, the Khamaria police have registered a case under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

