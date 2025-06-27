WATCH: 19 vehicles in MP CM's convoy towed after water filled in fuel tanks

Nineteen vehicles, part of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's convoy, were towed after water was reportedly filled instead of diesel in them.
The petrol pump was later sealed over fuel contamination, news agency PTI reported. The incident occurred at a petrol pump in Ratlam district.
A video posted on X, one of the drivers narrates that the convoy was coming from Indore and the vehicles were going to be added to CM Mohan Yadav's convoy today. He further added that after the petrol pump branch in Ratlam filled, which was diesel, some of the cars from the convoy stopped on the highway.
When the staff from his convoy inquired about the quality of diesel at the petrol pump, the staff denied any contamination. However, it was later discovered that the fuel was contaminated and was half-filled with water.
The driver also added that a complaint was registered with the authorities, who then reached the spot. Investigation is underway.
VIDEO | Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: As many as 19 vehicles of CM Mohan Yadav's convoy had to be towed after water was reportedly filled instead of diesel in them. The petrol pump was later sealed over fuel contamination.