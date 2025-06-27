Friday, June 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / WATCH: 19 vehicles in MP CM's convoy towed after water filled in fuel tanks

WATCH: 19 vehicles in MP CM's convoy towed after water filled in fuel tanks

The vehicles broke down after being refuelled with contaminated diesel-half water, half fuel-at a Ratlam petrol pump that was later sealed by authorities

MP CM Convoy, car tow

The driver also added that a complaint was registered with the authorities, who then reached the spot | Photo: X@PTI_News

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nineteen vehicles, part of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's convoy, were towed after water was reportedly filled instead of diesel in them.
 
The petrol pump was later sealed over fuel contamination, news agency PTI reported. The incident occurred at a petrol pump in Ratlam district.
 
A video posted on X, one of the drivers narrates that the convoy was coming from Indore and the vehicles were going to be added to CM Mohan Yadav's convoy today. He further added that after the petrol pump branch in Ratlam filled, which was diesel, some of the cars from the convoy stopped on the highway. 
 
 
When the staff from his convoy inquired about the quality of diesel at the petrol pump, the staff denied any contamination. However, it was later discovered that the fuel was contaminated and was half-filled with water.
 
The driver also added that a complaint was registered with the authorities, who then reached the spot. Investigation is underway. 
 

Topics : Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh diesel BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

