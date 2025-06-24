Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jagan's bulletproof vehicle seized after YSRCP supporter's death

Jagan's bulletproof vehicle seized after YSRCP supporter's death

On June 18, Reddy visited Rentapalla to meet the family of a party leader who had died by suicide a year ago, allegedly due to harassment by TDP leaders and police'

Though the police had granted permission for a limited number of vehicles, several joined Reddy's convoy, and thousands of people gathered along the route from Tadepalli to Rentapalla. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guntur (Andhra Pradesh)
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday seized YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's bulletproof vehicle, which was allegedly involved in an accident during his recent tour of Rentapalla village in Palnadu district.

On June 18, Reddy visited Rentapalla to meet the family of a party leader who had died by suicide a year ago, allegedly due to harassment by TDP leaders and police'.

Though the police had granted permission for a limited number of vehicles, several joined Reddy's convoy, and thousands of people gathered along the route from Tadepalli to Rentapalla.

 

Subsequently, a YSRCP supporter, C Singayya, allegedly fell under a vehicle and died in the melee at Etukuru village.

Guntur district superintendent of police S Satish initially said that Singayya fell under a private vehicle, not under Reddy's convoy.

However, on Sunday night, he clarified that Singayya was actually run over by the vehicle used by Reddy, leading to the registration of a police case against the former chief minister and others.

"We have seized Reddy's vehicle which was allegedly involved in the death of Singayya," a police official told PTI.

Earlier on Monday, Reddy in a post on X asked the state government why there was no pilot vehicle or rope parties deployed during his visit which was part of the standard Z+ security protocol given to him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy YSRCP Andhra Pradesh Accident

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

