Jagan slams Andhra Pradesh police over custodial torture of leader's son

Jagan slams Andhra Pradesh police over custodial torture of leader's son

Reddy on Friday claimed that Harikrishna, son of party leader Yellaiah, was subjected to torture by the Dachepalli police in Tangada village

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that an "undeclared emergency" is unfolding in Andhra Pradesh, citing the alleged custodial toruture of a party leader's son by the state police in Palnadu district.

Reddy on Friday claimed that Harikrishna, son of party leader Yellaiah, was subjected to torture by the Dachepalli police in Tangada village.

"Is it acceptable if police who are meant to protect people unleash violence against them. It signals the breakdown of democratic order. This is an undeclared emergency unfolding in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy said in a post on X.

In a purported video shared by the former CM on X, Harikrishna's wife, children, parents, and relatives were seen staging a protest against his arrest, raising serious allegations against the police.

 

In the video, Harikrishna's wife was heard complaining that the police picked her husband up in the morning saying that they would send him back in a few hours but they failed to do so even around mid-day.

Staging a sit-in protest in front of the Dachapalli police station along with her family members and three minor children, she demanded justice and threatened that they would consume pesticides if her husband was not released or they were given an opportunity to meet him.

The video showed a middle-aged man in an orange shirt, purported to be Harikrishna, sitting battered on the floor and was later seen limping as a policeman helped him walk.

The video further shows locals raising anti-police slogans near the police station.

Meanwhile, a local police official told PTI that Harikrishna had allegedly stabbed a man in an inebriated condition over a previous dispute and was booked under Section 109 of the BNS Act.

Harikrishna was remanded as per legal procedure. Spreading false claims or political propaganda is unlawful and irresponsible, said the official.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 24 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

