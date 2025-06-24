Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian embassy in Iran begins winding up evacuation mission after ceasefire

Indian embassy in Iran begins winding up evacuation mission after ceasefire

In a thread on X, however, the Embassy said India is closely monitoring the situation and will revise its strategy if Indian nationals face any security threats

Boarding of the evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

"Since there has been an announcement of ceasefire, the Embassy is gradually winding up the evacuation exercise initiated during the military conflict in Iran," it said. | Credit: MEA

Press Trust of India Tehran
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Embassy in Iran said on Tuesday that it is "winding up" the evacuations initiated during the military conflict between Iran and Israel after a ceasefire was reached between the two nations.

In a thread on X, however, the Embassy said India is closely monitoring the situation and will revise its strategy if Indian nationals face any security threats.

"Since there has been an announcement of ceasefire, the Embassy is gradually winding up the evacuation exercise initiated during the military conflict in Iran," it said.

"Hence the Embassy has closed the contact desk that was opened to register new names for evacuation. At the same time, Govt. of India is keeping a careful eye on the evolving situation, & will reassess its strategy in case there is again a threat to the security of Indian nationals in Iran," it added.

 

India launched Operation Sindhu last week to bring back Indians from Iran and Israel, given the increasing hostilities between the two nations.

In its post, the Embassy advised Indians planning to travel to Mashhad for evacuation to remain where they were and continue to monitor the news.

It urged those who have already travelled to Mashhad and were staying in one of the hotels arranged by the Embassy to shift to the Sadr Hotel on Tuesday as the mission will be releasing the rooms in other hotels.

"The embassy will retain the rooms in Sadr hotel for 2 more nights (until checkout time on 26 June). This will also allow citizens time to assure themselves that the security situation in Iran is indeed returning to normal," it said.

"If any Indian citizens need any advice or assistance, or have any other special needs, they may contact the Embassy through the telegram channel or on the helplines provided earlier. These communication channels will be open for the next few days," it added.

On Tuesday, India evacuated over 1,100 citizens from Iran and Israel, taking the number of evacuees under Operation Sindhu to 3,170, according to details shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Iran India Indians evacuated

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

