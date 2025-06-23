Monday, June 23, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy named as accused after man run over by convoy

Ex-Andhra CM Jagan Reddy named as accused after man run over by convoy

After reviewing video and circumstantial evidence, police added culpable homicide and abetment charges in the Palnadu road death involving Jagan Mohan Reddy's vehicle

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had travelled to Rentapalla to meet the family of a YSRCP leader who had died by suicide the previous year (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been named as an accused in a fatal road accident that occurred during a political visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district on June 18, a senior police official confirmed on Sunday.
 
The deceased, an elderly man named Singaiah, was reportedly run over by the ex-CM’s vehicle while the convoy was en route to pay respects to the family of a deceased party worker.
 
Jagan Mohan Reddy had travelled to Rentapalla to meet the family of a YSRCP leader who had died by suicide the previous year. His convoy was passing through the Etukuru bypass when the incident occurred.
 
 
Deceased seen under the wheels of ex-CM's vehicle
 
Guntur district Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar said, “After analysing various evidence, it was found that the deceased was seen under the wheels of Jagan Mohan Reddy's vehicle.”

Also Read

Andhra rally

VIRAL: Former Andhra CM Jagan's vehicle crushes man to death during rally

Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh CM, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

Jagan slams Andhra Pradesh police over custodial torture of leader's son

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

YSRCP alleges political vendetta by CM Naidu over ex-bureaucrats' arrest

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

Jagan Reddy endorsed liquor kickbacks to fund welfare, YSRCP: Andhra SIT

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh, jaganmohan reddy

ED attaches Jagan's shares, Dalmia land worth ₹800 cr in old bribery case

 
Following the incident, a complaint was lodged by the deceased’s wife, Cheeli Lurdhu Mary. Based on this, a case was initially registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to causing death by negligence.
 
Subsequent scrutiny of CCTV footage, drone visuals, and other circumstantial evidence confirmed that the vehicle which ran over Singaiah belonged to the former chief minister's convoy.
 
Charges upgraded to culpable homicide and abetment
 
In light of the findings, the police reclassified the case under Section 105 of the BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 49 (abetment). SP Kumar stated that the investigation has been intensified to examine the full scope of responsibility in the incident.
 
Driver, personal assistant named as accused
 
Additional names have been added to the list of accused, including Jagan Mohan Reddy’s driver Ramana Reddy, personal assistant K Nageshwar Reddy, senior YSRCP leader YV Subbareddy, former legislator Perni Venkataramaiah, and former minister Vidadala Rajini.
 
Kumar said legal proceedings would continue in line with the provisions of the BNS and that further action would be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

More From This Section

Fire, Fire accident

LIVE news updates: US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites marks perilous turn, says UN chief

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi, Gurugram likely to see moderate rain today, IMD issues yellow alert

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Roads connecting Nashik to be upgraded ahead of Simhastha Kumbh: Fadnavis

PremiumSS

MGNREGA verdict in, but tug of war between Centre, state lingers in Bengal

court, dispute, court order

Vijay Devarakonda booked under SC/ST Act for remarks on tribal people

Topics : Y S Jaganmohan Reddy N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon