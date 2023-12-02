Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

PKL 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers players list, price and live stream details

Jaipur Pink Panthers are two-time champions and three-time finalists. One of the most successful teams, the Pink Panthers will be looking to equal Patna Pirates for most titles by a single team in PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, PKL 9

Jaipur Pink Panthers

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are one of the most successful teams in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history. They have two titles and are three-time finalists. They have made it to the playoffs five times in nine seasons. 

Check PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

Defending champions Pink Panthers did not make many changes to their squad, retaining the core and not even sending them into the auctions. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the auction, they bought only those players whom they thought were worth paying the huge amounts. In total, they got only seven players for disclosed amounts and the most expensive was Lavish for whom they spent Rs 62 Lakhs in the auction. 

Retained Players: Arjun Deshwal (Raider), Sunil Kumar (Defender), V Ajith (Raider), Reza Mirbagheri (Defender), Bhavani Rajput (Raider), Sahul Kumar (Defender), Ankush Rathee (Defender), Devank (Raider), Ashish (Defender), Abhishek KS (Defender)

Players bought in this year’s auction with their role and price

Player Role Price in Rupees
     
Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Raider 13 Lakhs
Rahul Chaudhari Raider 13 Lakhs
Lucky Sharma Raider 1 Crore
Lavish Raider 62 Lakhs
Sumit All Rounder 23.25 Lakhs
Navneet Defender 40.7 Lakhs
Shashank Defender 13 Lakhs

New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed

Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi (Raider), Abhijeet Malik (Raider)

Live Streaming and match details of Jaipur Pink Panthers

What is the home ground of the Jaipur Pink Panthers?

Sawai Madhav Singh (SMS) Indoor stadium, Jaipur is the home ground of PKL franchise Jaipur Pink Panthers

How many matches will Jaipur Pink Panthers play at Sawai Madhav Singh (SMS) Indoor stadium, Jaipur?

Jaipur Pink Panthers will play four games at Sawai Madhav Singh (SMS) Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue. 

When will the Jaipur Pink Panthers play their first game?

Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin their campaign on December 04, 2023, against the Puneri Paltan at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. 

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Jaipur?

The PKL 2023 will reach Jaipur on January 16, 2023, with the first match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans. 

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to kick-start on Dec 2; 12-city caravan returns

PKL 2023: U Mumba full list of players, price and live stream details

PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

PKL 2023: UP Yoddhas full list of players, price and live streaming details

PKL 2023-24: U Mumba retain Surinder Singh as skipper, launch new jersey

PKL 2023-24: Joginder Narwal named Dabang Delhi's assistant coach


Where will the Jaipur Pink Panthers matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?

Jaipur Pink Panthers’s matches in PKL 2023 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India. 

Where can people livestream Jaipur Pink Panthers’s matches in PKL 2023?

People can livestream Jaipur Pink Panthers’s matches in PKL 2023 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. 
Topics : Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi Kabaddi auctions BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal Box Office CollectionTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon