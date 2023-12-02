PKL 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers players list, price and live stream details

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are one of the most successful teams in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history. They have two titles and are three-time finalists. They have made it to the playoffs five times in nine seasons.

Defending champions Pink Panthers did not make many changes to their squad, retaining the core and not even sending them into the auctions.

In the auction, they bought only those players whom they thought were worth paying the huge amounts. In total, they got only seven players for disclosed amounts and the most expensive was Lavish for whom they spent Rs 62 Lakhs in the auction.

Retained Players: Arjun Deshwal (Raider), Sunil Kumar (Defender), V Ajith (Raider), Reza Mirbagheri (Defender), Bhavani Rajput (Raider), Sahul Kumar (Defender), Ankush Rathee (Defender), Devank (Raider), Ashish (Defender), Abhishek KS (Defender)

Players bought in this year’s auction with their role and price

Player Role Price in Rupees Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Raider 13 Lakhs Rahul Chaudhari Raider 13 Lakhs Lucky Sharma Raider 1 Crore Lavish Raider 62 Lakhs Sumit All Rounder 23.25 Lakhs Navneet Defender 40.7 Lakhs Shashank Defender 13 Lakhs

New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed

Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi (Raider), Abhijeet Malik (Raider)

Live Streaming and match details of Jaipur Pink Panthers

What is the home ground of the Jaipur Pink Panthers?

Sawai Madhav Singh (SMS) Indoor stadium, Jaipur is the home ground of PKL franchise Jaipur Pink Panthers

How many matches will Jaipur Pink Panthers play at Sawai Madhav Singh (SMS) Indoor stadium, Jaipur?

Jaipur Pink Panthers will play four games at Sawai Madhav Singh (SMS) Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue.

When will the Jaipur Pink Panthers play their first game?

Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin their campaign on December 04, 2023, against the Puneri Paltan at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Jaipur?

The PKL 2023 will reach Jaipur on January 16, 2023, with the first match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans.

Where will the Jaipur Pink Panthers matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?

Jaipur Pink Panthers’s matches in PKL 2023 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India.

Where can people livestream Jaipur Pink Panthers’s matches in PKL 2023?

People can livestream Jaipur Pink Panthers’s matches in PKL 2023 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app.